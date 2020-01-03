|
|
|
WARD Fortified by the rites
of Holy Catholic Church
peacefully at home on
Friday 20th December,
Clifford, aged 76 years.
Loving dad of Robert and
a much loved grandad
and great-grandad.
Do not stand by my
grave and weep,
I am not there I do not sleep,
I am a thousand winds that blow,
I am the diamond glints on snow.
I am the sunlight on ripened grain,
I am the gentle autumn rain,
When you awaken in
the mornings hush,
I am the swift uplifting rush,
Of quiet birds in circled flight,
I am the soft stars
that shine at night.
Do not stand by my grave and cry,
I am not there I did not die.
Requiem Mass Sacred
Heart Church on Friday
January 10th 2020 at 11am
followed by interment at
St. Andrews Church, Cottam.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to Heartbeat c/o and all inquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors,
Mount Pleasant,
Corporation Street. Preston.
PR1 2UQ. Tel 885775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 3, 2020