Harkins Colin Aged 78 years
Passed peacefully after a long illness on 11th February 2020 surrounded by his loving family, with his wife Hilda by his side.
The family wish to thank all staff
at Arrowsmith Lodge Care Home and the paramedics,
Ben and Nigel.
Colin's funeral service is to take place at Pleasington Crematorium on Tuesday 25th February
at 12:15pm.
The family are to provide flowers; donations in Colin's memory
are welcome and will benefit Parkinson's UK c/o the family.
Family request that people
wear their usual clothing.
All Inquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
179 Station Road, Bamber Bridge,
PR5 6LA. Telephone 01772 698236
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 18, 2020
