|
|
|
TESTER On 21st November 2020,
peacefully in Cottenham
Court Care Home, Cambridge
Colin Alfred
aged 86 years
Beloved husband of the late Ann
and formerly the late Olive Tester,
dearly loved father of David
and step-father of Evelyn,
loving father-in-law of Cristie
and step father-in-law of Peter,
devoted grandad of Emily,
Miles, Robin, April and Jamie
also step grandad of
Charlotte and Jennifer.
Funeral Service followed by
interment in the Churchyard for
immediate family only to be held
at St. Mary's Parish Church,
Eccleston.
The family invite Colin's friends
to join them post-Covid at
a memorial in 2021 to
celebrate his life.
At the families request,
flowers welcome.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 27, 2020