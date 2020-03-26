|
|
|
WHITTLE Suddenly in hospital on
22nd March 2020 after
a short illness
Colin
aged 65 years.
Dearly beloved brother of Ian and David, brother-in-law of Ann and Sheila, uncle of Clare (deceased), Sarah, Matt, Ashley, Sami and Liam, great uncle of Esme, Rosie and Harrison.
Will be loved and remembered always.
A private family funeral will be held.
A memorial service to
celebrate Colin's life will be
held at a later date.
Donations to Derian House
c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley,
Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 26, 2020