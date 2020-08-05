Home

POWERED BY

Services
W & N Houghton Funerals Ltd
Chapel Hill, Longridge
Preston, Lancashire PR3 3JY
(177) 278-2291
Resources
More Obituaries for Coral Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Coral Carter

Notice Condolences

Coral Carter Notice
CARTER Coral Margaret Houghton
(nee Walker) Died peacefully at home with her family by her side on
Monday 27th July.
Dearly loved wife of Keith, loving mum of Susan, Anne and Jane, dear mother in law of Terry, Brian and John and the proud nana of Katie, Nick, Jim and Tom.
'If you take a flower in your hand
and really look at it,
it's your world for the moment'
A private funeral service of thanksgiving and interment took place at Ribchester Parish Church of St. Wilfrid on
Tuesday 4th August.
Donations if so desired may be made to 'St. Catherine's Hospice' c/o

William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -