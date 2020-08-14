|
CARTER Coral Margaret
(nee Walker)
Houghton Keith, Susan, Anne, Jane and families would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and generous donations received in memory of Coral. Heartfelt thanks to Dr. L Taylor, District Nurses and specialist Nurse Karen from St. Catherine's Hospice and staff at Rosemere Cancer Foundation for all their wonderful care and compassion. Thank you to Curate Karen Herschell, Ribchester, for the comforting service and to all who attended. Finally, to Nick and his team at William Houghton Funeral Directors for sensitive and dignified conduct of all funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 14, 2020