|
|
|
CARTER Coral Margaret
Houghton
(nee Walker) Keith, Susan, Anne, Jane
and families would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and generous donations
received in memory of Coral.
Heartfelt thanks to Dr. L Taylor, District Nurses and
specialist Nurse Karen from
St. Catherine's Hospice and staff
at Rosemere Cancer Foundation for all their wonderful care
and compassion. Thank you to
Curate Karen Herschell, Ribchester, for the comforting service and to all who attended.
Finally, to Nick and his team at William Houghton Funeral Directors for sensitive
and dignified conduct of all
funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 26, 2020