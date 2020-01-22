Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Ingram
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia Ingram

Notice Condolences

Cynthia Ingram Notice
INGRAM Cynthia Elaine
(Nee Eccleston) It is sadly announced that Elaine died peacefully on 17th January
at Royal Preston Hospital.
The loving wife of Malcolm, dearly loved mother of Shaun, Michelle, Sharon, Darren, Robert, Georgina and Ryan. Also a beloved
mother in law, nana
and great nana.
Funeral service to be held at Preston Crematorium on Thursday 30th January at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in Elaine's memory
to Macmillan Nurses
via the funeral director.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, 259 Garstang Road, Preston, PR2 9XL
Tel: (01772) 788020
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -