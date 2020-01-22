|
|
|
INGRAM Cynthia Elaine
(Nee Eccleston) It is sadly announced that Elaine died peacefully on 17th January
at Royal Preston Hospital.
The loving wife of Malcolm, dearly loved mother of Shaun, Michelle, Sharon, Darren, Robert, Georgina and Ryan. Also a beloved
mother in law, nana
and great nana.
Funeral service to be held at Preston Crematorium on Thursday 30th January at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in Elaine's memory
to Macmillan Nurses
via the funeral director.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, 259 Garstang Road, Preston, PR2 9XL
Tel: (01772) 788020
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 22, 2020