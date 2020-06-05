|
|
|
O'Reilly Cyril John Aged 91 years
Passed away peacefully on
30th May 2020 at
Buckshaw Lodge.
Loving husband to
Marjorie (deceased).
Devoted Father of
Julie, Peter and Jill.
Also a loved Father-in-law to Frank, Christine and Graham.
Loving Brother to Dermot (deceased), June, Pamela
and Des (deceased).
Loved Grandfather and
Great Grandfather.
'You will always be in
our hearts and thoughts'.
Cyril will be sadly missed by all family and friends.
Family flowers only. Donations to to Mountbatten at Buckshaw Retirement Village.
Funeral to be held at Preston Crematorium on 9th June 2020.
Inquires to
McKenna Funeral Home,
Meadow Street,
Preston.
01772 251694
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 5, 2020