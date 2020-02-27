|
|
|
Houghton Daniel
'Danny' Aged 81 years.
Who died peacefully in hospital after a short illness
on Friday 14th February 2020.
Dearly loved husband to Kathryn and a much loved dad & grandad.
He will be fondly remembered
and loved by all who knew him.
Funeral Service will be held at
St. Joseph's RC Church, Preston on Tuesday the 3rd March at 11.30am followed by committal at
Preston Crematorium at 12.15pm.
No flowers by request,
donations if so desired for
a .
All enquiries to
Carrol M. Bibby,
Redscar Funeral Home,
110 Longridge Rd, Ribbleton, Preston, Tel: 796669.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 27, 2020