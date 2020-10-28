|
BENSON David With great sadness, we announce the loss of David Benson, loving Husband of 49 years to Barbara, Father to Stuart and Suzanne, Father in law to Steven and Paula, Grandad to Jessica, Ryan, Ashleigh, Caitlin, Becca, Abi and Jake. Allan, Joan, Andrew and Catherine
also hold fond memories of a loving Brother and Uncle.
David passed away after a short illness in Royal Preston Hospital on
Wednesday 21st October 2020.
David was 73 years old and will be deeply missed by family and friends who loved and cherished him.
His absence will leave a deep hole in our lives, but our memories and his legacy will live on forever in our hearts.
Memories are a gift to treasure,
ours of you will last forever.
The funeral service will be held at
All Saints' C of E Church, New Longton on Monday 2nd November at 10.30am, followed by the burial at
St Andrews Church, Longton.
Memorial donations may be made to: St Catherine's Hospice,
St Catherine's Park, Lostock Lane, Lostock Hall, Preston, PR5 5XU.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley,
Longton & Hutton Funeral Service,
Skip Lane, Hutton Tel: 616362.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 28, 2020