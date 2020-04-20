|
|
|
Bentham David On Wednesday 8th April 2020 aged 48 years, peacefully in hospital after a short illness.
Beloved wife of Michelle and loving dad to Harry, and Georgia (deceased). Greatly loved son of Nathan and Dorothy.
Dearly loved brother to Mark, Emma, and Simon.
Loving son in law to Terry and Sandra. Loving brother in law to Julie, Andrew, Louise, Chris, Mandy, Jackie, and Michelle.
Much loved Uncle, Cousin, and Nephew, and also a good friend
to all who knew him.
You are so dearly loved by all of us David and you will live on
forever in our hearts
"Good night and god bless"
Funeral at All Saints Churchyard (Graveside Service),
Higher Walton on Friday 24th April at 11am to be attended by
immediate family only.
Family flowers only.
Donations would be gratefully received for Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.
Donate via the web link
www.dignityfunerals.co.uk/
funeral-notices/08-04-2020-david-dave-bentham/
All enquiries to H. & G. Wilde Funeral Directors, 154b Station Road, Bamber Bridge, Preston, PR5 6TP, Tel: 01772 335974
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 20, 2020