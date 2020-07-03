|
|
|
CASE On 1st July 2020
peacefully at home, David,
the devoted husband of Paula, loving father of Kristofer and Lauren and loving stepfather
to Emma and Robert.
Much loved grandad
of Daisy, Libby, Archie, Kaci,
Grace, Dexter, Alaahna, Betsie, Shiloh and Joshua.
Beloved brother of Lilian,
Dorothy and Andrew
and son-in-law to Betty.
A private family funeral
service will be held at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Monday 13th July 2020
at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to
St. Catherine's Hospice or
Rosemere Cancer Foundation
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to
Messrs. B.J. Watson
Funeral Directors,
85 Todd Lane North, Lostock Hall, PR5 5UR. Tel. 01772 626800.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 3, 2020