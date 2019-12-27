|
|
|
COOKSON David 15th December 2019.
Passed away at home after
a short illness,
aged 67 years.
Much loved son of Irene
and the late Ron,
and brother of Keith,
Dorothy, Jane, Penny, and Martin.
His cheery, caring, generous
nature will be missed by many,
including his friends and staff from
the Deepdale Centre and Spire.
Funeral service and committal
to take place at Preston
Crematorium on Friday,
3rd January 2020 at 10.00am.
Family flowers only by request please, however, donations,
if so desired, are gratefully
being received in favour of
Spire (Preston) Ltd.
Further enquiries to:
Co-op Funeralcare,
550 Blackpool Road, Ashton,
Preston PR2 1HY,
Tel. 01772 729057
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 27, 2019