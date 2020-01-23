|
|
|
CROWE David John Sadly after a long illness borne with courage in Chorley Hospital on 11th January 2020.
David
Aged 67 years.
He was the loving and much loved husband to Linda and a cherished dad of Deborah. Also a proud and devoted grandpop of Megan and Emilie and a dear brother to Andrew and Justin.
"Goodnight, God bless."
His funeral service is to take place at St Ambrose C of E Church, Leyland on Monday 3rd February 2020 at 10.30am followed by committal at Charnock
Richard Crematorium.
At David's request,
formal wear not essential.
Donations in memory of David are welcome and will benefit Young Epilepsy c/o the Family.
The family would like to thank the staff on Brindle Ward at Chorley Hospital, and to Dr Reid for the care and compassion shown
to them throughout.
All enquiries to:
Bretherton McKenna Funeralcare
17 Dunkirk Lane, Leyland
PR25 1TU
Tel: 01772 422450
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 23, 2020