DAWES David Clifford Died 21st July 2020,
aged 56,
youngest son of
Arnold Clifford (deceased) and Joyce Dawes (deceased),
survived by his eldest brother Arnold. Brother-in-law to Mary, uncle to Robert, James
and Elizabeth.
Private funeral service will be held at Preston Crematorium on Thursday 6th August 2020
at 2.30pm.
Funeral attire optional, but please wear something red as David was an avid Arsenal fan.
Family flowers only.
If desired cheque donations made payable to Change Live Grow to support Inspire, Alcohol and Drug Centre, St Wilfrid's, Fox St, Preston c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 4, 2020