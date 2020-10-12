|
|
|
Edgeley David Michael Sadly passed away, peacefully,
aged 67, surrounded by his family on 1st October 2020.
Dearly loved brother of Brian and Joan, brother-in-law of Shirley and Ian, loving father and grandad
and a dearly loved uncle.
Rest in peace Kid.
Funeral service on
Wednesday 14th October at 12.15 at St Mary Magdalene's Church, followed by cremation service at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only, any donations to St Catherine's Hospice please.
All enquiries to Clifford Ward Funeral Directors.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 12, 2020