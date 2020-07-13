|
GREEN Peacefully in
St Catherine's Hospice
On 9th July 2020
DAVID
Aged 71 years.
The much loved husband of Myra,
loving dad of David, Clare
and Derek and sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Private Funeral Service and
Committal at
Preston Crematorium on
Friday 17th July 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde
Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 13, 2020