|
|
|
GRIFFIN Passed away peacefully at RPH
on the 17th November 2020. David, Dave.
Aged 74 years. Much loved Husband to Sue, Brother in law to Ronnie and Madeline and Uncle to
Matthew & Rachael.
He will be sadly missed by all of
his loving family & many friends.
A funeral service is to take place
at Pleasington Crematorium
on Thursday 26th November
at 2.15pm.
The family are to provide flowers; donations in memory of Dave are welcome and will benefit Leigh Cats & Dogs Home c/o the family.
Susan would like to thank all
staff at RPH for the care shown
to herself and Dave during
this sad time.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
179 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LA,
01772 698236
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 24, 2020