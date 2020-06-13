|
JEPSON David Lynne, Karen, Karl and family would like to thank all relatives, friends, neighbours and ex-BAE colleagues for the cards, flowers, kind messages and support during these difficult times.
Special thanks to MAU at Chorley Hospital and Ward 23 at RPH, in particular the Respiratory High Care Unit for the compassionate care given to David.
We are also very grateful to both Andrew Belshaw for the lovely service and Ian & Wendy Wilde and staff for their professional and dignified arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 13, 2020