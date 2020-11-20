Home

William Houghton Funeral Director (Fulwood)
259 Garstang Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 9XL
01772 788020
David Jones

JONES David
(Joby) Loving father of Ruby, Lexi and Louis, dearly loved fiancé of Vanessa, dear brother of Kate and Tom and the much loved son of Judy and Roger.
Died peacefully in RPH on
13th November, aged 50 years.
'Good night, God bless'
The funeral service will take place at Preston Crematorium on Thursday 26th November
at 1.00pm.
The funeral will be streamed 'live' on William Houghton Funeral Directors facebook page
at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Royal Preston Hospital.

Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 20, 2020
