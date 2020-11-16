|
|
|
LARAWAY David Eric Peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on 10th November 2020, David, aged 82 years.
Devoted husband of the late Margaret, dearly loved father of Stephen and Judith, father-in-law to Heidi and devoted grandad
to Hannah and Daniel.
"Will be very sadly missed
by his family and friends."
Service at the
Drive Methodist Church on
Wednesday 25th November 2020 followed by a private committal at Lytham Park Crematorium.
Thank you to all the staff at Blackpool Victoria Hospital who cared for him with
empathy and compassion.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if so desired,
may be sent for
"Blue Skies Hospitals Fund"
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road,
St. Annes, FY8 1ND.
Tel. 780860.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 16, 2020