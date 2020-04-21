|
|
|
McKAY
David Aged 73 years.
Passed away at home
on Sunday 5th April.
Loving and devoted dad to Tracey and Karen, father in law to Shannon and Mark, much loved Grandad to Madison and dearly loved friend to Joan and Margaret.
'There comes a time
we all must part,
but you left too soon
and broke our hearts.
We know that you are
now at peace,
our thoughts of you
will never cease.
Too dearly loved to be forgotten.'
A private family funeral service will be held at Preston Crematorium on Friday 24th April at 12.15pm.
Donations if so desired in memory of David can be made directly to 'St. Catherine's Hospice.'
A Celebration for David's life will take place at a later date.
William Houghton
Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel: 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 21, 2020