|
|
|
PARKINSON Sadly on the 1st August 2020
David Parkinson
passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family.
Devoted husband
of the late Ingrid.
He was a much loved Dad to
Julie, Carmen, Karen and Jackie, Grandad to Karla, Danielle, Joseph, Karl, Carmen and Kristen,
Great-Grandad to
Ava, Jacob and Joah.
"RIP"
Private Requiem Mass at
St Mary's R/C Church,
Brownedge, Bamber Bridge on
Monday 10th August prior to committal at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations appreciated if desired
to St Catherine's Hospice
c/o The Family.
Inquiries to
G.C.Whalley and Daughter,
Churchside Funeral Home, Longton. Tel; 612900 or 612848.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 6, 2020