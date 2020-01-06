|
|
|
Platt Of your charity pray for the soul of
David Ralph
Age 69
Who died suddenly but peacefully on 21 st December 2019.
Beloved husband of Jean and
dear dad of Steven, Andrew and Joanne. Loving grandad and
great grandad.
A special person, a special face,
Someone I loved
and cannot replace.
Rest in peace.
Requiem Mass and Interment
will take place at Our Lady &
St. Michael Catholic Church,
Alston Lane, Longridge, Preston
at 11am on Thursday 9th January.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to the British Heart Foundation
c/o Funeral Director.
All enquires to Carrol M. Bibby Redscar Funeral Home,
110 Longridge Rd, Ribbleton Preston Tel: 01772 796669.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 6, 2020