POOLE On 15th November 2020
Peacefully in Hospital with his wife and family at his side
David
'Dave' Aged 69 years.
Cherished and devoted
husband of Dorothy,
loving dad of Sallyann and Mark,
father in law to James and Michelle and loving grandad of Harry and Millie.
'If love could have saved him
David would not have died.'
Private Funeral Service at
All Saints Church, Higher Walton on Wednesday 25th November 2020, followed by Committal at Pleasington Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Parkinson's Care and Support UK' or for steam train restorations
c/o Dorothy
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 20, 2020