|
|
|
POOLE David Dorothy and the family
would like to thank all family and friends for their expressions of sympathy on the sad loss of David.
Thank you so much to all
who paid their respects to
David both outside our home
and at the Church and for the
generous donations received
for the charities.
Our grateful thanks to
Revd Hannah Boyd and
Revd David Ward for
a truly caring service,
to Joan for all her help.
Finally, to Ian Wilde
Independent Funeral Directors
for caring and exceptional
funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 4, 2020