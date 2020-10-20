|
|
|
SEED On 13th October 2020
Unexpectedly whilst on holiday in Turkey after a short illness
David Trevor
'Trevor'
Managing Director of
J. Seed & Co.Ltd, Lostock Hall
Aged 76 years
The much loved husband to Barbara,
loving dad to Joanne and Wendi,
father in law to Stevie and Gary,
loving grandad to Toby, Kieran, Daniel and Ellie and sadly missed by all his family and friends.
'Peacefully Sleeping'
Private Funeral Service
at St James Church, Lostock Hall
on Wednesday 4th November 2020 followed by Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'British Heart Foundation'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD Tel: 01772 902345.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 20, 2020