TARNEY Suddenly at Home on
15th April 2020.

DAVID
aged 73 years

Beloved son of Lily and Jack
(both deceased).
Loving brother of Norman (deceased), Stanley and Carole. Brother-in-law of Pat and David and a much loved Uncle.
"Together Again"
The funeral took place yesterday Wednesday 29th April
at Preston Cremation.
Donations if desired to the
British Heart Foundation
c/o The Family.

Inquiries to G.C.Whalley and Daughter, Churchside Funeral Home, Longton.
Tel: 612900 or 612848.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 30, 2020
