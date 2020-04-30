|
|
|
TARNEY Suddenly at Home on
15th April 2020.
DAVID
aged 73 years
Beloved son of Lily and Jack
(both deceased).
Loving brother of Norman (deceased), Stanley and Carole. Brother-in-law of Pat and David and a much loved Uncle.
"Together Again"
The funeral took place yesterday Wednesday 29th April
at Preston Cremation.
Donations if desired to the
British Heart Foundation
c/o The Family.
Inquiries to G.C.Whalley and Daughter, Churchside Funeral Home, Longton.
Tel: 612900 or 612848.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 30, 2020