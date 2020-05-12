|
|
|
Thompson On May 4th, peacefully in hospital
David
Aged 92 years.
Former co-proprietor of Oakendale Rest Home, Ashton.
The beloved husband of the
late Jean, dearly loved dad
of Karen, Gillian and Julie,
father in law of Andrew and Ludovico, loving grandad to
Ross, Gillian, Anthony, Jonathan, Terri, Melanie and Dario,
loved great grandad of Tess, Alexander, Lily, Sophie, Connor
and Evie, also very dear
friend of Audrey.
Will be loved and
remembered always.
Family only service at
Preston Crematorium,
any donations preferred
to NHS charity
c/o the funeral directors.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley,
Penwortham, Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road,
Penwortham Tel 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 12, 2020