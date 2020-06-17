Home

TOASE David Peter David passed away on
Tuesday 2 June 2020,
leaving his four beloved children,
grandchildren and siblings,
as well as numerous dear friends.
David lived in Preston
for over 55 years.
A unique, generous and soulful man and a wonderful photographer.
He will be sorely missed.
His favourite charity was
"Water Aid."
If anyone would like to make a donation in his honour please send
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, Funeral Directors,
The Old Lifeboat House, East Bank Road, St. Annes, FY8 1ND.
Tel. 780860.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 17, 2020
