|
|
|
TOPPING David Norman Aged 72 years
Suddenly at
Royal Preston Hospital,
surrounded by his loving family,
on Tuesday 10th March 2020
A much loved Husband to Joan.
treasured Dad of Janet and David,
and a cherished Grandad and Great Grandad.
David's funeral service
will take place at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Monday 23rd March 2020
at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired, will benefit St Catherine's Hospice c/o
the family.
All enquiries to
Bretherton McKenna Funeralcare,
17 Dunkirk Lane,
Leyland PR25 1TU
Tel: 01772 422450
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 17, 2020