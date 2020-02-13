|
|
|
WALTON David Passed away on
the 10th February 2020
aged 79 years.
Beloved husband of Mitch, much loved father of Julie and John, loving father-in-law of Darren and Julie, proud and loving grandpa of Jessica, Madeleine, Henry and Jack and great grandpa
to Poppy and Cici.
Always in our hearts
with the very best and
funniest memories.
Funeral service will be held at Preston Crematorium on Wednesday the 19th February
at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only please; donations if desired to
St Catherine's Hospice
c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to
Neal Buckley,
Longton Hutton & Penwortham Funeral Service,
Skip Lane, Hutton
Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 13, 2020