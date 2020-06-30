Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Wilkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Wilkinson

Notice Condolences

David Wilkinson Notice
WILKINSON On 24th June 2020
Peacefully in hospital
DAVID
Aged 73 years
The beloved husband of Susan,
dearly loved dad of Ben,
Melissa, Mark and Helen,
devoted grandad to Adam,
Eryn, Harry and James.
'Dearly loved, sadly missed'
Private Funeral Service
and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Wednesday 8th July 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Cancer Research UK'
c/o the family
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -