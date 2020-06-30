|
|
|
WILKINSON On 24th June 2020
Peacefully in hospital
DAVID
Aged 73 years
The beloved husband of Susan,
dearly loved dad of Ben,
Melissa, Mark and Helen,
devoted grandad to Adam,
Eryn, Harry and James.
'Dearly loved, sadly missed'
Private Funeral Service
and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Wednesday 8th July 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Cancer Research UK'
c/o the family
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 30, 2020