Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dean Daley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dean Daley

Notice Condolences

Dean Daley Notice
DALEY Dean Anthony Aged 45 years.
Suddenly at home
on Monday 5th October 2020.
A dearly loved Son of Margaret and Richard (both deceased).
A much loved Brother of Mary, Elaine and Darren and
brother-in-law to Ozzy and Paul.

Dean's funeral service will take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Monday
19th October 2020 at 4.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired,
made payable to the National Autistic Society c/o the Family.
All enquiries to Bretherton McKenna Funeralcare,
17 Dunkirk Lane, Leyland, PR25 1TU
Tel: 01772 422450
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -