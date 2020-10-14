|
|
|
DALEY Dean Anthony Aged 45 years.
Suddenly at home
on Monday 5th October 2020.
A dearly loved Son of Margaret and Richard (both deceased).
A much loved Brother of Mary, Elaine and Darren and
brother-in-law to Ozzy and Paul.
Dean's funeral service will take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Monday
19th October 2020 at 4.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired,
made payable to the National Autistic Society c/o the Family.
All enquiries to Bretherton McKenna Funeralcare,
17 Dunkirk Lane, Leyland, PR25 1TU
Tel: 01772 422450
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 14, 2020