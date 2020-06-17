|
Cunningham Debra Jane
"Debbie" Aged 59, born 23rd July 1960
from Penwortham, Preston,
sadly passed on 14th June 2020 after a brave battle with Lymphoma Cancer at
Blackpool Victoria Hospital.
Beloved and adored wife of Edward and loving mother to Scott, David, Lauren, Thomas and Jordan. Caring nannie to
her grandchildren,
Debbie dedicated her life to her family and as a Childminder.
A private funeral service is to take place on Monday 22nd June at 12.30 at Penwortham Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations in memory of Debbie if so desired can be made to Blood Cancer UK.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley Funeral Directors tel 01772 744700.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 17, 2020