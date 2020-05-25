Home

Mawdsley Denis Edward Passed away peacefully in Sherwood Court on
12th May 2020.
Dearly loved husband of Margaret.
Loving Father of Stephen,
Andrew and Christopher.
Dear Father in law of Diane, Handan and Sandra.
Much loved Grandad of Katie, Holly, Sofie, Benan, Selin and Marcus.

'Memories are the loveliest thing
They last from day to day
They can't get lost
They don't wear out
And can't be given away.
Rest In Peace'

Due to the current circumstances, a private funeral service will be held at Carleton Crematorium
on Thursday 28th May.

William Houghton Funeral Directors, 259 Garstang Road, Fulwood, Preston,
Tel: 01772 788020
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 25, 2020
