DUNN On 6th June 2020
Peacefully at Sherwood Court
Dennis
Aged 92 years.
The beloved husband of
Jean (deceased),
dearly loved father of
David (deceased) and Michael,
father in law of Barbara, dear
grandad of Bethany and David,
and loving brother to Nora.
'Rest in Peace'
Private Graveside Service and
Interment at Preston Cemetery
on Monday 15th June 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 10, 2020