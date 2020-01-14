Home

Dennis Reynolds Notice
REYNOLDS Dennis Patrick Beloved brother to Eileen (dec), Patsy, Margaret, Lorraine, Michael, Sharon (dec), and caring uncle to all his nieces and nephews.
The funeral took place on
8th January 2020 at
Longridge Crematorium.
A special thank you to
Father Peter Draper of
St. Anthony's Church, Cadley, Fulwood for his service and kind family memories of Dennis.
Also thank you to Simply Funerals for their caring and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 14, 2020
