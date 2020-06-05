|
|
|
SMITH Dennis Harvey Peacefully on 3rd June 2020
at Coniston House, Chorley
aged 87 years.
Beloved husband of the late Jill, loving father of Janet and
father-in-law of Christopher; Grandad to David and Rachel and Great - Grandad to James,
Alice and Elliott.
Always with us.
A Private Funeral Service will take place at Preston Crematorium on
Wednesday 10th June at 1pm.
All enquiries to
David Cowburn Funerals,
147 Towngate,
Leyland,
PR25 2LH.
Tel. 01772 457 887
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 5, 2020