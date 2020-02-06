|
|
|
TATTERSALL Unexpectedly at home on
29th January 2020
DENNIS
Aged 72 Years
He was the beloved son of
Albert and Edna (Both Dec), much loved partner of Joan, cherished dad of Paul, Roy, Anthony, Sharon and Robert and a proud and devoted grandad and
great grandad.
His funeral service is to take place at St Paul's C of E Church,
Church Lane, Farington Moss on Thursday 13th February at 10:45am followed by Committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
The family are to provide flowers; donations in memory of Dennis are welcome and will benefit
St Catherine's Hospice, c/o
the family.
All enquiries to
Bretherton McKenna Funeralcare,
17 Dunkirk Lane, Leyland,
PR25 1TU.
Tel: 01772 422450.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 6, 2020