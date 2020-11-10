Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Westworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Westworth

Notice Condolences

Dennis Westworth Notice
Westworth On 4th November 2020
in Royal Preston Hospital

Dennis Aged 82 years.
The loving partner of Kathryn
and much loved by all his
family and friends.

Private Funeral Service
and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Wednesday
18th November 2020.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
to 'Parkinson's Team RPH' or 'The Royal British Legion' (Poppy Appeal) c/o the Funeral Director.

Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -