|
|
|
Westworth On 4th November 2020
in Royal Preston Hospital
Dennis Aged 82 years.
The loving partner of Kathryn
and much loved by all his
family and friends.
Private Funeral Service
and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Wednesday
18th November 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
to 'Parkinson's Team RPH' or 'The Royal British Legion' (Poppy Appeal) c/o the Funeral Director.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 10, 2020