|
|
|
LOMAX Denys Died at home on Sunday 19th April, aged 94 years.
Formerly of Walkden,
Greater Manchester.
Dearly loved husband of the late Joan and the loving father of Susan.
A private cremation will take place at Preston Crematorium on Wednesday 29th April.
A service of thanksgiving for Denys will be arranged in
Kingsbury Episcopi, Somerset
in the near future.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 27, 2020