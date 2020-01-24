|
|
|
Bowen Peacefully at his care home
on 20th January 2020.
Aged 84 years.
Derek
Loving and much loved
husband of Florence.
Devoted father of Jackie.
Cherished Grandad of
Jonathan, Sophie and Hannah.
Derek's Funeral Service is to be held at Preston Crematorium on Friday 31 st January at 1pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired may be made in memory of Derek to RAF Benevolent Fund c/o the family.
All enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
550 Blackpool Road,
Preston PR2 1HY
Tel: 01772 729057
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 24, 2020