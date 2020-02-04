|
|
|
CROSSTHWAITE Derek Passed away peacefully at home on the 29th January 2020.
The dearly loved and loving husband of Ruby,
devoted father of Tony (deceased), Heather and Philip.
Cherished grandpa of Thomas, Charlotte, Andrew and Heather.
Special father-in-law of
Rhian and Will.
The funeral service will take place at Christ Church Fulwood on Monday 10th February at 10.30am prior to committal at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations if so desired to North West Air Ambulance via the Funeral Director.
" A love beyond a lifetime'
All enquiries to
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
259 Garstang Road, Fulwood,
PR2 9XL 01772 788020
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 4, 2020