Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Derek Crossthwaite
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derek Crossthwaite

Notice Condolences

Derek Crossthwaite Notice
CROSSTHWAITE Derek Passed away peacefully at home on the 29th January 2020.

The dearly loved and loving husband of Ruby,
devoted father of Tony (deceased), Heather and Philip.
Cherished grandpa of Thomas, Charlotte, Andrew and Heather.
Special father-in-law of
Rhian and Will.
The funeral service will take place at Christ Church Fulwood on Monday 10th February at 10.30am prior to committal at Preston Crematorium.

Family flowers only please. Donations if so desired to North West Air Ambulance via the Funeral Director.

" A love beyond a lifetime'

All enquiries to
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
259 Garstang Road, Fulwood,
PR2 9XL 01772 788020
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -