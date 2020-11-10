Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Derek McCluskey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derek McCluskey

Notice Condolences

Derek McCluskey Notice
McCLUSKEY
Derek Passed away peacefully,
aged 81 years, on
4th November 2020 with
his Daughter by his side.

Beloved Husband of
Brenda (Deceased).
Devoted Father of Gillian and Father-In-Law of Dennis.
Loving 'Pop' to his Grandchildren, their Partners and his
Great Grandchildren.
Caring Brother, Uncle and Friend.

'Night Night, God Bless' xx

A Graveside Funeral Service will be held at Much Hoole Woodland Burial Ground, Moss House Lane, Much Hoole, PR4 4TD on
Thursday November 19th at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, all donations if desired to St Catherine's Hospice c/o
The Family.

All Enquiries to
G.C. Whalley and Daughter, Churchside Funeral Home, Longton.Tel: 612900 or 612848.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -