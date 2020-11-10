|
|
|
McCLUSKEY
Derek Passed away peacefully,
aged 81 years, on
4th November 2020 with
his Daughter by his side.
Beloved Husband of
Brenda (Deceased).
Devoted Father of Gillian and Father-In-Law of Dennis.
Loving 'Pop' to his Grandchildren, their Partners and his
Great Grandchildren.
Caring Brother, Uncle and Friend.
'Night Night, God Bless' xx
A Graveside Funeral Service will be held at Much Hoole Woodland Burial Ground, Moss House Lane, Much Hoole, PR4 4TD on
Thursday November 19th at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, all donations if desired to St Catherine's Hospice c/o
The Family.
All Enquiries to
G.C. Whalley and Daughter, Churchside Funeral Home, Longton.Tel: 612900 or 612848.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 10, 2020