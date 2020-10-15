|
|
|
MEYLER Derek Harold
Formerly of
Broughton Village Passed away peacefully in
Longridge Hall Care Home on
Friday 9th October 2020,
aged 85 years.
Dear husband of the late Ruth.
Loving father of Anne and Christine. Dear father in law of Robert and Steven.
Special grandad of Alex,
Eva and Gemma.
'He will be sadly missed'
Private family funeral service to be
held at Preston Crematorium
on Friday 23rd October
at 11.30am.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired in
memory of Derek are
gratefully accepted for
The Romney Hythe and
Dymchurch Railway.
All enquiries to
Greg Hodgkinson
Independent Funeral Director
Bridge Street, Garstang PR3 1YB
Tel: 01995 601600.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 15, 2020