|
|
|
RIGBY
On February 27th 2020
Derek
(Round Peg)
aged 86 years.
Much loved husband and best friend of Barbara
for 63 years, devoted dad of Diane and father-in-law
and friend of Pete.
If I could have one lifetime wish I'd pray to God with all my heart for yesterday and you. I'd hold you close within my heart and there you will remain to walk with me throughout my life
until we meet again.
'One in a million'
Funeral service to be held at St. Joseph's Church on
Friday March 13th
at 11.15am followed
by committal at
Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to Derian House c/o
and all inquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street,
Preston. PR1 2UQ.
Tel 885775
David Albert On June 21st 2019,
aged 69 years.
Beloved son of John and Agnes (both deceased), brother of John (deceased), Thomas and Diane, father of Paul, David and Darren, grandad to Lauren, Chloe,
Lewis and Liam.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Matthews Church on
Friday July 5th at 11.15am
followed by committal at
Preston Crematorium.
All enquiries to Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street, Preston. PR12UQ Tel:885775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 9, 2020